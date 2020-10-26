Spirit Airlines (SAVE) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Spirit Airlines to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 787 2003 2559 213 2.40

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Spirit Airlines’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion $335.26 million 3.65 Spirit Airlines Competitors $14.16 billion $684.86 million 6.70

Spirit Airlines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% Spirit Airlines Competitors -13.21% -39.40% -1.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit Airlines competitors beat Spirit Airlines on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.