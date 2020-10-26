$718.31 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $718.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $706.10 million to $741.02 million. ICON Public posted sales of $725.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $194.35 on Monday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

