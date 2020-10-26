Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $564.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $587.30 million and the lowest is $540.90 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $614.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $94.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

