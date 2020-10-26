Financial Review: Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) versus Nesco (OTCMKTS:NSCO)

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Nesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $140.09 million 0.51 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Nesco $264.04 million 0.84 -$27.05 million N/A N/A

Black Diamond Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nesco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Diamond Group and Nesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Diamond Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.26%. Nesco has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Black Diamond Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than Nesco.

Volatility and Risk

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group -1.88% -0.65% -0.33% Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18%

Summary

Nesco beats Black Diamond Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The company also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. Black Diamond Group Limited markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

