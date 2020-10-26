Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) & Its Peers

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMPE) is one of 759 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ampio Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7332 19971 37846 1524 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.95%. Given Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ampio Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -$13.63 million -5.81 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.44

Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ampio Pharmaceuticals. Ampio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -341.49% -127.48% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Ampio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

