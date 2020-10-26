Financial Comparison: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and Molecular Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.53 $28.28 million $0.98 11.62 Molecular Data $1.90 billion 0.07 -$27.80 million N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Data.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Resources Connection and Molecular Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Resources Connection beats Molecular Data on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Molecular Data

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

