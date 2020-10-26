Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) versus Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUESQ) Critical Comparison

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $1.01 billion 0.01 -$12.44 million ($0.28) -1.01 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.07 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Tuesday Morning has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Volatility and Risk

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tuesday Morning currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 432.29%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -1.92% -11.05% -3.48% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Summary

Tuesday Morning beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

