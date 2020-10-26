Brokers Issue Forecasts for IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQV opened at $167.47 on Monday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in IQVIA by 26.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 51,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Earnings History and Estimates for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spirit Airlines vs. The Competition Financial Contrast
Spirit Airlines vs. The Competition Financial Contrast
Diginex and Its Competitors Critical Survey
Diginex and Its Competitors Critical Survey
$718.31 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited This Quarter
$718.31 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited This Quarter
Curtiss-Wright Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.81 Million
Curtiss-Wright Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.81 Million
Financial Review: Black Diamond Group versus Nesco
Financial Review: Black Diamond Group versus Nesco
Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals & Its Peers
Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals & Its Peers


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report