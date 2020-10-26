Brokers Issue Forecasts for IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQV opened at $167.47 on Monday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in IQVIA by 26.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 51,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

