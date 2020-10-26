Wedbush Weighs in on Intel Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.