Head to Head Analysis: Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) & SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gafisa and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa $101.48 million 0.97 -$6.60 million N/A N/A SEKISUI HOUSE L/S $22.16 billion 0.52 $1.30 billion N/A N/A

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Profitability

This table compares Gafisa and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa N/A N/A N/A SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 5.20% 9.77% 4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gafisa and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Gafisa has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S beats Gafisa on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

