YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) & Willis Lease Finance (OTCMKTS:WLFC) Head to Head Survey

YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) and Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get YBCC alerts:

35.1% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of YBCC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares YBCC and Willis Lease Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YBCC N/A N/A N/A Willis Lease Finance 10.58% 11.01% 1.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YBCC and Willis Lease Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YBCC $2.25 million 0.14 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Willis Lease Finance $409.16 million 0.33 $66.92 million N/A N/A

Willis Lease Finance has higher revenue and earnings than YBCC.

Risk & Volatility

YBCC has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for YBCC and Willis Lease Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YBCC 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Willis Lease Finance beats YBCC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YBCC

YBCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment; and after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components, as well as in the engine management and consulting business. As of March 31, 2020, the company had an operating lease portfolio of 260 engines, 10 aircraft, 10 other leased parts and equipment, and one marine vessel; and managed 451 engines, aircraft, and related equipment on behalf of other parties. Willis Lease Finance Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for YBCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YBCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.