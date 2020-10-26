Comparing Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) & Cboe Global Markets (OTCMKTS:CBOE)

Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brandt and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandt N/A N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets 15.07% 18.23% 11.67%

This table compares Brandt and Cboe Global Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 3.56 $374.40 million $4.73 17.28

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Risk & Volatility

Brandt has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Brandt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brandt and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.43%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Brandt.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Brandt on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandt

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It is in the process of reorganizing of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

