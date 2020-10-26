Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) & OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Critical Review

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Biomerica has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biomerica and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77% OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and OncoCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 9.86 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -24.39 OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -3.77

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Biomerica and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biomerica currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. OncoCyte has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than OncoCyte.

Summary

Biomerica beats OncoCyte on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

