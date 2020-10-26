Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) versus Core Molding Technologies (OTCMKTS:CMT) Financial Analysis

Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Core Molding Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.27 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

Trailblazer Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Molding Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trailblazer Resources and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Trailblazer Resources has a beta of 8.02, indicating that its share price is 702% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trailblazer Resources beats Core Molding Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trailblazer Resources Company Profile

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

