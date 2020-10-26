Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) & Axcelis Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACLS) Head-To-Head Review

Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Amistar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amistar and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amistar 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.00%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Amistar.

Risk and Volatility

Amistar has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amistar and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amistar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $342.96 million 2.25 $17.03 million $0.50 46.08

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Amistar.

Profitability

This table compares Amistar and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amistar N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 8.34% 8.22% 6.27%

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Amistar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amistar

Amistar Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and marketing of assembly machinery primarily for the electronics industries. The Company’s subsidiary, Amistar Automation, is a supplier of manufacturing solutions for a variety of businesses engaged in printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, electronic assembly, and PCB manufacturing. Amistar Automation supplies products for electronics manufacturing and labeling systems. It offers automation products for SMT (surface mount technology), pick and place, thru-hole automation, first article inspection, and automatic labeling and labeling supplies. Amistar Automation offers a variety of products for SMT soldering, depanelizers, and secure data disposal.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

