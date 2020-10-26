$632.01 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report sales of $632.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.20 million. Pool posted sales of $582.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti raised their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,793 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,327. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 12.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pool by 146.5% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pool by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $2,161,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $361.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.14. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $371.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

