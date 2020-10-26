Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post $526.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.34 million to $542.70 million. Kirby posted sales of $666.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.37 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Bank of America cut their price target on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Kirby stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kirby has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after buying an additional 64,051 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 68,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

