$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $2.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 million and the highest is $6.63 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $16.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.56 million, with estimates ranging from $9.43 million to $64.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.28) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

SAGE stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

