Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $11.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. KeyCorp increased their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

Shares of VMW opened at $149.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $296,294,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $91,781,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

