$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.65 billion to $19.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 213.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after acquiring an additional 931,386 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,252,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,158,000 after acquiring an additional 585,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after acquiring an additional 544,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $101.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61.

