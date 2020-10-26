$49.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $49.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.24 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $181.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.50 billion to $193.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $209.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $146.62 billion to $231.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

XOM stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

