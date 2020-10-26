Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 195.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

