Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.57 Billion

Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $6.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.54 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $23.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $24.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In other news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $600,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,261. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $156.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.