Analysts Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post sales of $618.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $634.40 million and the lowest is $602.84 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $718.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie upgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $92,028,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 848,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $34,662,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 120,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.