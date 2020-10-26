Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at $933,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $101.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.71.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.