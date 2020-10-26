Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce $7.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.09 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 834,189 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $111.42 on Monday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

