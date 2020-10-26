Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $800.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $826.08 million and the lowest is $763.20 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $777.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $31.19 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,029,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

