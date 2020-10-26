$258.23 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post sales of $258.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.53 million and the lowest is $254.97 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $260.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.53.

NYSE:CPT opened at $92.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,249,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,323 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,316 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $102,561,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

