Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report $147.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.80 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $428.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $670.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $730.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.48 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of TRIP opened at $20.91 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 62.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 54,197 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,610,200 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 94.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,317 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

