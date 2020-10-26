$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $18.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $18.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Truist cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

