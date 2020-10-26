FY2020 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Lifted by Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their target price on B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

TSE:BTO opened at C$8.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.96. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

In related news, Director Robert Gayton sold 12,500 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,762,500. Also, Senior Officer Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 40,750 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$383,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159.97. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,333.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.