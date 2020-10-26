Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.82.

IFC stock opened at C$143.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$104.81 and a 1 year high of C$157.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Martel bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$792,807.24.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

