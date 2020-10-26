PACCAR Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of PCAR opened at $92.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after buying an additional 1,221,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after buying an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $3,371,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

