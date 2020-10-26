Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Issued By Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.53.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock opened at C$14.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

