Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Lifted by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VZ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 444,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 475,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

