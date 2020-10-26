Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issued By Wedbush

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Argus raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $420.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.04. Tesla has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.39, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total value of $433,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,621 shares of company stock valued at $73,140,239 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Tesla by 66.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 293,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $282,429,000 after purchasing an additional 117,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

