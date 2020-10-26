Analysts Offer Predictions for SLM Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for SLM in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.33. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SLM by 554.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SLM by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

