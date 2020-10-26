Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Raised by Analyst

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. B.Riley Securit has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPH. 140166 upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley Securities raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

NYSE TPH opened at $17.92 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.