Seaport Global Securities Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

