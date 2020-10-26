Wedbush Weighs in on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

NYSE:PHM opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PulteGroup by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,220,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,881,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.