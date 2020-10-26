Valley National Bancorp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $8.08 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. AXA raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 307,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

