Piper Sandler Comments on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $18.67 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.