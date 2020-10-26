Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VZ. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $184,333,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $66,154,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.