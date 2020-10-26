Brokers Issue Forecasts for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.37.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 25.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

