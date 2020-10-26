M&T Bank Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

MTB opened at $106.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.