Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mattel, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of MAT opened at $14.15 on Monday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

