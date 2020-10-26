Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LBAI opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

