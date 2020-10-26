Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

WSO stock opened at $235.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.52. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 99.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

