Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WSO)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

WSO stock opened at $235.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.52. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 99.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Earnings History and Estimates for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group
National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc
National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Akzo Nobel
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Akzo Nobel
Brokers Offer Predictions for American River Bankshares’ FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for American River Bankshares’ FY2020 Earnings
Northcoast Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc.
Northcoast Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report