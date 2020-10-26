National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 138.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 53.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 251,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

