Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

NYSE AJG opened at $107.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $110.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

